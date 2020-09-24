Agents Of SHIELD Fans Celebrate the Show’s Seventh Anniversary
Last month saw the series finale of Agents of SHIELD. There were many times throughout the show's seven seasons that fans thought ABC and Marvel were going to pull the plug, but the show persevered and ended up having an excellent run. Today, September 24th, actually marks the seventh anniversary since the show's inception. It's only been six weeks since the series came to an end, so the show's "small but active fanbase" are using the anniversary of the series premiere as a fun excuse to share some love for Agents of SHIELD.
Between showcasing their favorite characters and explaining what the show means to them, Agents of SHIELD fans are in full force with the nostalgia on Twitter today. Before showing you some tweets, be sure to bookmark Elizabeth Henstirdge's (Jemma Simmons) YouTube page. The actor's live streams will help you cope with the show ending and give you something Agents of SHIELD related to look forward to every week!
Here are some posts from folks who are celebrating Agents of SHIELD's seventh anniversary today...
Forever in Our Hearts
its been seven years since agents of shield began. i cannot begin to describe how much the show means so me. it got me through my darker times, and i will never forget it. the show will always have a very important place in my heart. pic.twitter.com/hYCMQWxfBF— Anjali ✨- VOTE BEST MELINDA MAY STAN (@aos_stan) September 24, 2020
Pilot Shots
7 years ago today. #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/898Qd0VO6U— wiktoria wants toh/kipo moots (@auntiequake) September 24, 2020
Welcome to Level Seven
7 years ago on September 24, 2013
An agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. puts together a team of agents, Level 7 was the beginning of their journey...they are the #AgentsofSHIELD #CoulsonLives #MCU #Marvel pic.twitter.com/1Z8l6NARlx— The Marvel Vulture (@MarvelVulture) September 24, 2020
Best Cast
7 years of this series I'm in love with! #AgentsofShield pic.twitter.com/a84OiOOdn0— julia (@johnsxnskye) September 24, 2020
Seven Years of Melinda May
happy #AgentsofSHIELD anniversary melinda may! 💖 #7yearsAgentsOfSHIELD @MingNa @AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/PbGRO8RSsh— alice ⧗ (@aliceouatpl) September 24, 2020
You Have to Laugh
aos premiered exactly 7 years ago today and everyone were like: pic.twitter.com/BcgogLsN7p— nick | Us spoilers (@alyafitzsimmns) September 24, 2020
Throwback
Flashback 7 years to the ABC website when #AgentsofSHIELD first premiered! pic.twitter.com/HXADobp1Pw— Sarie 🦖😇 (agentsofspoof) (@CrazyGirlVids) September 24, 2020
Seven Years of Jemma Simmons
7 years ago today we were introduced to Jemma Simmons for the first time!
Happy 7 years to #AgentsofSHIELD and thank you @Lil_Henstridge for giving us such a strong female character! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/O3psVRioV3— Henstridge News (@HenstridgeNews) September 24, 2020
I'll Never Get Over It
After all the near-cancelations, I'll never stop being grateful that we got them for seven whole years. #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/EppYfoH0zs— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 24, 2020
Seven Years of Daisy Johnson
7 years ago, Skye was introduced to us!
Happy #AgentsofSHIELD premiere day! pic.twitter.com/PClrd5eB7c— Daily Bennet (@dailybennet) September 24, 2020
The Beginning and the End
happy seven years of agents of s.h.i.e.l.d. pic.twitter.com/YNLiC0yfnE— daily aos ♥ (@aosbest) September 24, 2020
#CoulsonLives
It all started because of a hashtag. Happy 7th anniversary to @AgentsofSHIELD!! #AgentsofSHIELD #CoulsonLives pic.twitter.com/EGZiIZqvRL— CA 〄 (@fanboyca) September 24, 2020