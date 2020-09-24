Agents Of SHIELD Fans Celebrate the Show’s Seventh Anniversary

Last month saw the series finale of Agents of SHIELD. There were many times throughout the show's seven seasons that fans thought ABC and Marvel were going to pull the plug, but the show persevered and ended up having an excellent run. Today, September 24th, actually marks the seventh anniversary since the show's inception. It's only been six weeks since the series came to an end, so the show's "small but active fanbase" are using the anniversary of the series premiere as a fun excuse to share some love for Agents of SHIELD.

Between showcasing their favorite characters and explaining what the show means to them, Agents of SHIELD fans are in full force with the nostalgia on Twitter today. Before showing you some tweets, be sure to bookmark Elizabeth Henstirdge's (Jemma Simmons) YouTube page. The actor's live streams will help you cope with the show ending and give you something Agents of SHIELD related to look forward to every week!

Here are some posts from folks who are celebrating Agents of SHIELD's seventh anniversary today...