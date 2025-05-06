Ahsoka Season 2 First Week of Filming Done, Rosario Dawson Has Bruises to Prove It

Star Wars: Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson celebrates completing the first week of production on Season 2 by posting a series of photos highlighting the bruises she’s already gotten during filming. The actress recently took to her official Instagram account and shared three images showcasing bruises across her body. Dawson used the post as an opportunity to commemorate her individual toughness as she starts what will surely be a lengthy, physically demanding shoot.

“Week 1 Won! Not A Weak One,” Dawson wrote in her post caption. Check it and the images out in the space below:

Ahsoka Season 2 started filming in late April, after showrunner Dave Filoni promoted the show during Star Wars Celebration Japan. At the convention, it was announced Hayden Christensen is reprising Anakin Skywalker in Season 2. Lucasfilm also confirmed earlier reports of Rory McCann taking over the role of Baylan Skoll, replacing the late Ray Stevenson.

Dawson’s starting a habit of giving Star Wars fans behind-the-scenes looks at the making of Ahsoka Season 2. She marked the start of production by posting an image of her silhouette while she was wearing her Ahsoka costume. She’s been careful to not share anything too revealing, though. During Celebration, she said if anyone told her things about Ahsoka’s future, she’d probably accidentally spoil them.

Dawson’s bruised body is proof Ahsoka Season 2 is hitting the ground running. While the specific scenes she shot are a mystery to fans, it’s evident Filoni and crew didn’t ease themselves into the season with dialogue sequences. Dawson seems to have already filmed some action set pieces, which have been hard on her. With Shin Hati still out there pursuing Ahsoka on Peridea, perhaps Dawson’s shot an intense lightsaber duel between the two characters. While Ahsoka will certainly make use of a talented stunt crew, it’s great to see Dawson is up for diving into the action herself. It’s clear she takes a lot of pride in bringing the fan-favorite Star Wars character to life, and that passion is evident in her performances. It’ll be great to see her add to Ahsoka’s legacy in Season 2 and how the former Jedi responds to being put through the wringer.

Hopefully Dawson continues to share more looks at Ahsoka Season 2 as production continues. No release date has been announced yet, but it will likely be a while before the show returns. That means any glimpse fans can get between now and the official start of marketing will be appreciated. Dawson clearly won’t reveal anything too spoilery, but it’s still fun to get an inside look at the making of the show. Ahsoka Season 2 is set to make use of various filming techniques that go beyond the Volume, so there should be some opportunities for eye-catching photoshoots.