Star Wars: Rosario Dawson Has a Surprising Answer About What She Knows About Ahsoka’s Future

Even Rosario Dawson isn’t sure what the future holds for Ahsoka in the second season of her Star Wars series. Dawson plays the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in the Disney+ original series, after the former Jedi had only appeared in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels animated series. Lots of information on Ahsoka Season 2 was revealed during Star Wars Celebration Japan over the weekend, including when Lucasfilm will start shooting Ahsoka‘s second season. However, what was not revealed at the Star Wars Celebration was where Ahsoka’s journey would take her in the future. And that’s something the Ahsoka star isn’t even sure about.

ComicBook spoke to Rosario Dawson at Star Wars Celebration Japan. Ahsoka is one of the few Star Wars characters whom we don’t know what happens to her. When asked if she knows Ahsoka’s eventual fate, Dawson gave a surprising answer. “I mean, no, because if anyone told me, I’d probably accidentally tell you, and then I’d get in a lot of trouble,” she said. “I don’t even know how the rest of the season is going. We’ve only been getting episodes piece by piece. So it’s been incredible to be in the revelation with everyone.”

She added, “So it’s exciting to know that there isn’t just some perfect finish end. Not that I don’t love that because I was screaming at the screen while watching Andor Season 1. It doesn’t matter that you know what is going to happen to these characters. It is so exciting.”

image credit: lucasfilm

What we do know is that Hayden Christensen is back as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka Season 2. That piece of information was officially announced during the panel dedicated to Ahsoka‘s first season, which was billed as a look back at the freshman season. However, that didn’t mean there wasn’t fresh news to come out of the panel. Along with Christensen’s return as the fallen Jedi, Lucasfilm also confirmed the previously reported casting of Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll. The Game of Thrones star replaces the late Ray Stevenson.

This will mark the fourth time Christensen has returned as Anakin in Star Wars’ Disney era. He previously had a voiceover cameo in The Rise of Skywalker and appeared on screen in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Season 1. As recently as last summer, Christensen didn’t know if he’d be back. Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson expressed hope she’d get to share the screen with Christensen again, wanting to explore more of the characters’ relationship.

An excerpt from a piece of Star Wars merchandise teases what Shin Hati is up to in the second season of Ahsoka. After giving a brief history lesson on Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, and how they helped Morgan Elsbeth track down Grand Admiral Thrawn, we learn more details on Shin’s history.

“Her master Baylan was once a Jedi, but Shin never trained at the Temple,” the text reads. “Her background is a mystery. Baylan trains her as if she were a Jedi, but without necessarily adhering to the Jedi Code or wielding the light side of the Force. Shin’s allegiance to anything or anyone beyond her master is unclear — to the audience and likely to herself.”

Ahoska Season 2 ended with Baylan and Shin being stranded on Peridea, along with Ahsoka and Sabine. Baylan left Shin to follow his own path and explore the planet, while “Shin teams with roving bandits on Peridea and resumes her hunt for Sabine and Ezra. Without Baylan to temper it, Shin’s impulsiveness could lead to challenging scenarios on the far-flung planet where she is stranded.”

