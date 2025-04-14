Star Wars Shares Surprising Update on Popular Ahsoka Character Ahead of Season 2

Star Wars has provided an update on one of the breakout characters in the first season of Ahsoka. The series stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, former Jedi apprentice to Anakin Skywalker. Ahsoka continues the tradition started on The Mandalorian of delivering live-action debuts for popular Star Wars characters, such as Star Wars Rebels alums Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla, and the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn. However, two new characters also debuted on Ahsoka: Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll and Ivanna Sakhno’s Shin Hati. Both of their fates for Ahoska Season 2 remain up in the air, but some new information has come out regarding Shin’s story arc.

An excerpt from a piece of Star Wars merchandise teases what Shin Hati is up to in the second season of Ahsoka. After giving a brief history lesson on Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, and how they helped Morgan Elsbeth track down Grand Admiral Thrawn, we learn more details on Shin’s history.

“Her master Baylan was once a Jedi, but Shin never trained at the Temple,” the text reads. “Her background is a mystery. Baylan trains her as if she were a Jedi, but without necessarily adhering to the Jedi Code or wielding the light side of the Force. Shin’s allegiance to anything or anyone beyond her master is unclear — to the audience and likely to herself.”

image credit: lucasfilm

Ahoska Season 2 ended with Baylan and Shin being stranded on Peridea, along with Ahsoka and Sabine. Baylan left Shin to follow his own path and explore the planet, while “Shin teams with roving bandits on Peridea and resumes her hunt for Sabine and Ezra. Without Baylan to temper it, Shin’s impulsiveness could lead to challenging scenarios on the far-flung planet where she is stranded.”

This new information would lead us to believe that Shin will still be a major antagonist in Ahsoka‘s second season. Baylan was always a wild card, because while he sided with Morgan Elsbeth and almost killed Ahsoka, there were shades of grey to his character. Ray Stevenson passed away just as Ahsoka premiered, and Game of Thrones star Rory McCann will now play Baylan Skoll in the new season.

Filming on Season 2 of Ahsoka reportedly started in March. Eman Esfandi (who plays Ezra Bridger) shared his friend Josh Hash’s social media post on his Instagram story. Hash’s post featured an image of Esfandi about to pop a bottle of champagne, seemingly to celebrate the start of his podcast Keepers of the Fire and filming on Ahsoka Season 2. Hash congratulated Esfandi on his accomplishments, wishing him well as he embarks on these projects.

Back in December 2024, word was production would begin this April. Lucasfilm is going to utilize “multiple different film techniques” this season, pushing Ahsoka beyond the sound stages where Season 1 was filmed. There are rumors that Ahsoka Season 2 could feature Natalie Portman’s Padmé Amidala, but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

Star Wars Celebration Japan is set to have a panel featuring Ahsoka, so we could get more information, including a release date, when the fan event kicks off next week. The official description bills it as a retrospective on the show’s first season with Dave Filoni and “special guests,” so stay tuned for that.