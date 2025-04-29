Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Confirms Season 2 Filming Start With BTS Set Photo

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 filming is now underway as star Rosario Dawson shares a behind-the-scenes image from the set. Taking to Instagram, Dawson posted a photo to commemorate the start of production. The image is of Dawson’s shadow against the ground as the actress makes her way to set. As evidenced by the distinct silhouette, Dawson has been outfitted in her Ahsoka makeup; fans can see the outlines of the character’s trademark lekku. Dawson’s caption indicates the day her post was shared (Monday, April 28th) was the day the cameras began rolling.

“[And] we’re off…to galaxies far, far away….!” Dawson’s caption reads. Check out her post in the space below:

Star Wars fans might have been under the impression that Ahsoka Season 2 was already filming. In late March, Ezra Bridger actor Eman Esfandi shared a social media post from his friend celebrating the launch of Esfandi’s podcast and Ahsoka Season 2, leading some to believe the show was in production. During Star Wars Celebration Japan earlier this month, Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni revealed the second season would begin filming in the near future.

Ahsoka Season 2 does not have a release date as of this writing. However, it was one of the projects Lucasfilm promoted during Celebration Japan. At a panel dedicated to Ahsoka, it was confirmed Hayden Christensen is returning as Anakin Skywalker in Season 2. Convention attendees also got a look at Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll. McCann replaces the late Ray Stevenson in the role.

Now that Ahsoka Season 2 has officially begun production, it will be interesting to see if Lucasfilm shares a full cast list soon. Like most high-profile franchises, Star Wars is known for its secrecy, but the studio might want to give fans some idea of what they can expect. Outside of Dawson, Christensen, McCann, and Esfandi, Natasha Liu Bordizzo feels like a safe bet to return as Sabine Wren. It also seems likely Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Lars Mikkelsen will reprise Herra and Grand Admiral Thrawn, respectively. Filoni is also developing a New Republic era movie narratively connected to Ahsoka Season 2, so there will likely be some groundwork laid for that film on the TV show.

Production on Ahsoka Season 1 ran from May-October 2022, and the series premiered in August 2023. If Season 2 follows a similar timeline, fans won’t get to see the next batch of episodes until around the middle of 2026. This time around, Lucasfilm is reportedly utilizing “multiple different filming techniques” that take Ahsoka beyond the soundstage of the Volume. That means principal photography could take a little longer than initially anticipated as the team travels to locations to shoot. But with Filoni now done with Celebration commitments and able to turn his complete attention to Ahsoka, the show should be able to remain on track for whenever its release is.