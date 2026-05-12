Ahsoka Season 2 Officially Delayed, Ending a 7-Year Streak for Star Wars

Ahsoka Season 2 has officially been delayed, which means 2026 will be a disappointing year for Star Wars. Originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein, Ahsoka Tano made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2 and went on to star in her own show. Now played by Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka is an important part of the Mandoverse; the first season brought Grand Admiral Thrawn back from exile in a distant galaxy, but left Ahsoka and Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren stranded on the extragalactic planet of Peridea.

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Dawson herself made an appearance at the Disney Upfront showcase, revealing that Ahsoka Season 2 has been delayed to 2027. Disney and Lucasfilm released a sizzle reel and behind-the-scenes images for the media in attendance. “I can tell you this season, the battles are bigger and the stakes are higher,” Dawson noted (via StarWars.com). “We cannot wait for you to see.” Since 2019, there’s been at least one live-action Star Wars TV show every year; now, 2026 will officially break that streak.

What’s Going On With Star Wars?

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

It’s certainly disappointing news. Ahsoka Season 1 aired in 2023, and the three-year wait between seasons had already seemed quite shocking. Lucasfilm and Disney had previously indicated Season 2 would air this year, presumably spinning out of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and even the final issue of Star Wars Insider had suggested this was the case. Clearly plans have changed, likely reflecting changes in leadership at Lucasfilm; Kathleen Kennedy has stepped down as president, replaced by Dave Filoni and ILM stalwart Lynwen Brennan as co-presidents.

There are likely two reasons for Ahsoka‘s delay. The first is the importance of 2027, Star Wars’ 50th anniversary. Lucasfilm increasingly appear to be viewing this as a major relaunch moment for the franchise, with the original cut of the first Star Wars returning to theaters and Shawn Levy’s Starfighter. Ahsoka Season 2 is clearly being positioned as part of those 50th anniversary celebrations, which does make sense given the series also features Hayden Christensen as (presumably) the Force Ghost of Anakin Skywalker. The show is made by Filoni himself, so he may well be feeling the pressure to make it as good as it can – so it perfectly represents the new era.

The second reason, though, is a more subtle one. Back in 2023, there were reports Lucasfilm was under orders to “ramp up” film production. Those reports have proven true, with the studio prioritising big-screen releases; this year’s The Mandalorian and Grogu and next year’s Starfighter. In contrast, Ahsoka Season 2 is literally the last confirmed live-action Star Wars TV show made for Disney+. Attention seems to be shifting to animation; Maul – Shadow Lord Season 1 was a hit, and Shadow Lord Season 2 is already in the works. Lucasfilm has teased that this will release “soon,” perhaps meaning it will come out in 2026 in Ahsoka‘s place.

One thing’s for sure; there’s been a massive disturbance in the Force over at Lucasfilm, and it means 2026 won’t have quite as much Star Wars as we’d previously believed. The general assumption had been that The Mandalorian and Grogu would serve to restore momentum for the “Mandoverse” era after an already-lengthy hiatus, but that no longer seems to be the case. Instead, Ahsoka Season 2 will wait a year before continuing that story. It really is disappointing news, especially given that it breaks this seven-year streak for live-action Star Wars TV shows.

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