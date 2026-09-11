Ahsoka Season 2 Concept Art Hints At Star Wars’ Biggest Timeline Problem Yet

Star Wars fans have been waiting literal years to finally see Ahsoka season 2. In fact, by the time the show hits Disney+ in January, it will have been about three and a half years since Ahsoka season 1 was released. Thankfully, after quite a long stretch of basically no updates, we have started to get some actual glimpses of what’s to come, including , which confirmed that we are indeed getting more flashbacks to the Clone Wars era, with Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker once again and Ariana Greenblatt reprising her role as young Ahsoka Tano. In addition to this exciting update, the trailer also revealed various plot details, including the fact that Ezra Bridger and Hera Syndulla will be teaming up to face off against Thrawn, with Zeb now finally joining them as well.

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Now, concept art for Ahsoka season 2 that was recently shared on Instagram by ilikethatwookie has offered additional glimpses into what the fight against Thrawn will look like, but in addition to the images being visually stunning, this art has raised some major questions. Specifically, several of the images clearly represent outright war, such as the image depicting Thrawn’s golden-faced trooper Enoch looking out over what seems to be a battlefield, with Ezra, Hera, and Chopper seemingly hiding alongside other fighters. Although this is cool, and suggests that we are about to see some truly epic sequences, this artwork raises major questions about —and suggests that things are about to get more confusing than ever.

If Ahsoka Season 2 Includes a Massive Battle…Why Was It Never Mentioned?

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As cool as it will likely be to see Ezra and Thrawn battling it out, especially if it means seeing Ezra with increased Force powers and lightsaber skills (and Ezra actor Eman Esfandi certainly seems ready to exhibit the latter), it makes very little sense for there to be a full-fledged war at this point in the Star Wars timeline. Consistently, the New Republic Era has been described in movies, shows, and books set after the original Star Wars trilogy as a period of peace, and while The Mandalorian and Grogu already proved that wasn’t actually the case, tracking down and turning in lingering Imperials is a far cry from an all-out war.

After all, it makes sense that not all Imperials would immediately accept defeat; that doesn’t really go against what’s been shown or said before. However, it would be actually contradictory for there to be a war that no one ever talked about. Thrawn also isn’t just any adversary. This isn’t Din Djarin and Grogu taking on the Hutt Twins and having a fairly self-contained narrative arc. Thrawn is a military genius and a massive threat to the New Republic, and the battle against him will undoubtedly be a harrowing one. How Star Wars is going to square this with the fact that no one in the sequel trilogy ever mentions yet another war between the events of Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens remains to be seen.

Arguably, the only possible way this could make sense, at least in terms of what we know so far, is if what Thrawn does in Ahsoka season 2 and potentially beyond somehow leads to the creation of the First Order. If that regime is somehow Thrawn’s legacy, then the timeline could perhaps still be relatively intact. As it stands, though, there’s been no indication of that, so Ahsoka season 2 might have some serious explaining to do.