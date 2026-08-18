Ahsoka Season 2 Star Confirms Weirdest Connection Between Star Wars and Spider-Man: Brand New Day

For decades now, Marvel and Star Wars have been distinct properties that, as much as fans might have hoped otherwise, have remained separate. Even when Disney went on to own both properties, those franchises remained distinct from one another. Granted, that is already confirmed to be changing, based on the recent update that there will be a Star Wars and Marvel crossover story in the comics. In addition to that thrilling news, though, there was yet another recent connection between Marvel and Star Wars that fans were already aware of. Specifically, in the last several years, Eman Esfandi has joined both Star Wars as the live-action actor for Ezra Bridger in the Ahsoka show and Marvel/the MCU as the boyfriend of MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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In both cases, Esfandi’s role was relatively limited. In fact, many were expecting Esfandi would be playing a more substantial role in Brand New Day as MJ’s boyfriend, but he actually had a very brief appearance, and MJ ultimately made it clear that she wasn’t very invested in that relationship. His significance in Ahsoka is unquestionably much more weighty, given that he is set to return in , and has already revealed that he will be working with the New Republic to bring down Grand Admiral Thrawn in the upcoming season. Ahead of that return, Esfandi has shared fascinating insight into his roles as Ezra and MJ’s boyfriend and what that filming process looked like, revealing an unexpected connection between these two projects.

Brand New Day and Ahsoka Season 2 Were Filmed “Next Door” to Each Other

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Speaking with The Wrap, Esfandi revealed that he had actually filmed Ahsoka season 2 and Brand New Day at the same time, apparently right next door to each other. Esfandi explained, “[Brand New Day] was such a short shoot for me while I was shooting Star Wars, like, next door. I was shooting at the stage next door for months.” However, Esfandi confirmed that the proximity between the two stages didn’t have much to do with his casting in Brand New Day. Rather, Ahsoka casting director Sarah Finn had apparently made that connection for him. In the same interview, Esfandi confirmed that both Tom Holland and Zendaya had been very welcoming to him on the set of Brand New Day, and it had not been awkward to portray MJ’s new boyfriend, despite Zendaya and Holland being on screen and real life romantic partners.

At #D23, #Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi joked about playing third wheel to Tom Holland and Zendaya as MJ's new boyfriend in #SpiderMan #BrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/FPlZLVMrbm — TheWrap (@TheWrap) August 18, 2026

It’s actually kind of a shame that Esfandi’s role in Brand New Day was so limited. While there’s little doubt that seeing additional scenes of MJ with someone else would have angered some fans, Esfandi is a great actor, and it was exciting to see him in the MCU (a franchise he’s now unlikely to return to, given this limited role). However, Ahsoka season 2 will at least be offering fans considerably more screen time for Esfandi. Seemingly, he will play a significant part in fighting Thrawn, which will mean a much more heroic arc for him this season. It’s also confirmed that Ezra will be reuniting with Zeb Orrelios for the first time in live-action, which is sure to make fans happy.