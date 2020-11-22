Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Was Cremated According To Death Certificate

Jeopardy! host and pop culture icon Alex Trebek passed away earlier this month at the age of 80 following a lengthy battle with cancer and now, details about his final resting place have emerged thanks to the quiz show host’s death certificate. As shared by The Blast, Trebek was cremated and according to the death certificate his remains are being kept at the Studio City, California home he shared with his wife, Jean Trebek.

The death certificate revealed a few more bits of information beyond Trebek’s final resting place. It also included his real name which was listed as George Alexander Trebek and confirmed that the host had battled with pancreatic cancer for just shy of two years as well as that he had died at home.

Born in Canada in 1940, Trebek had a long career as a game show host, first in his native Canada before hosting The Wizard of Odds in the United States in 1973. It was taking the job as the host for Jeopardy! in 1984 that made him a pop culture icon, however, and he continued hosting the show even after his cancer diagnosis. Given that the long-running game show films far in advance, Trebek’s final episode of Jeopardy! will air on Christmas Day.

During his career, Trebek also hosted Classic Concentration, CBS’ Double Dare, Pillsbury Bake-off, and many more. He was also a contestant on Celebrity Bowling, Celebrity Poker Showdown, and a variety of different competition series. He also made a number of guest appearances during his career, appearing on The X-Files, How I Met Your Mother, and Hot in Cleveland just to name a few.

Following his cancer diagnosis in March of 2019, Trebek kept fans apprised of his condition and the emotional struggles he dealt with on that journey.

“Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one,” Trebek previously shared in a video update. “There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal – a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope, of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”

