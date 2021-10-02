Alias Cast Reunites for 20th Anniversary In Jennifer Garner TikTok Video

It’s been 20 years since Alias debuted on ABC and now the cast and crew of the beloved series is reuniting to celebrate the anniversary in a new TikTok video that just so happens to be the very first TikTok from Sydney Bristow herself, Jennifer Garner. Garner shared the short video with the caption “We’re here, we’re older, but we still got it,” revealing a gathering of those who were part of the iconic series, including former co-stars Michael Vartan, Victor Garber, Merrin Dungey, Kevin Weisman, and Gina Torres.



On Instagram, Garner also shared the video along with a sweet tribute to the series and explained why some of the show’s notable figures – such as Bradley Cooper who played Will Tippin as well as series creator J.J. Abrams – weren’t in attendance at the reunion party.

“Twenty years ago this week, tonight in fact, #Alias aired for the first time on @abcnetwork. If you’re an idea born of @jjabramsofficial’s brain- you’re a big one; JJ’s ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN,” she wrote.



She continued, “Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question-When will you get everyone back together for a reunion? The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out-reunion party is happening, pass it on! We missed everyone who was working and couldn’t make it in. We missed you, Jabrams, (because I screwed up and made this happen on a night you were busy). But man, it felt so good to be together again.”



Alias debuted on September 30, 2021 on ABC and ran for five seasons with a total of 105 episodes, ending on May 22, 2006. The series starred Garner as Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the CIA posing as an operative for SD-6, a global criminal and espionage organization with Sydney discovering the truth about SD-6 early in the series. The series follows Sydney as she tries to not only hide her career from her friends and family but works to take down SD-6 with the CIA. While never a huge ratings hit, the series was well-received by both fans and critics alike and regularly appears on “best of” lists for television even now and there have been steady calls for an Alias reboot or revival over the years as well — and Garner herself has even said she’d be all for a reboot, telling The Hollywood Reporter last year that she’d not only be down for a reboot but she’d even try to bring Cooper along with her, joking she’d “grab Bradley by the scruff of his neck.”



While there are no current plans to revisit Alias, fans are certainly glad to see the group get back together again even on social media. The TikTok has nearly 21,000 likes at the time of this article’s writing and nearly 300,000 likes on the Instagram post sharing it as well. Even the stars themselves were excited for everyone to get back together.



“I’m not crying, you are. Such a special night,” Torres commented on Garner’s Instagram post.