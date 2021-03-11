Jennifer Garner Wants an Alias Reboot

✖

It's been almost 20 years since Alias debuted with the J.J. Abrams-created action thriller series making Jennifer Garner a household name and even though the series aired its finale in 2006 after five seasons and 105 episodes, fans of the ABC series have long been hoping for a reboot. It's an idea that's come up a few times over the years though nothing has ever made it into development, but it turns out that it is not just the fans who are interested in seeing what's next for super-spy Sydney Bristow. Garner, who played Sydney in the series, herself is all for it.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter as part of a larger profile on the actress in support of her upcoming Netflix film, Yes Day, Garner revealed that she's open to an Alias reboot and she'd even try to bring her friend and former costar Bradley Cooper (who played Will Tippin) with her.

"Sign me up," Garner said before joking that she'd "grab Bradley by the scruff of his neck."

While there are currently no plans for an Alias reboot -- though Abrams' longtime editor Maryann Brandon revealed back in 2019 that she and Abrams have talked about it in the past.

"We've talked about it," Brandon said. "I've often asked him about it, and he'll say, 'Yeah, maybe.' I have no insight whatsoever other than that. I mean, I love Jennifer Garner. She's extremely good at what she does and so I would be happy if they did reboot it."

Garner herself has revisited the series at least on social media. Last year, to celebrate reaching 10 million followers on Instagram, she recreated the infamous blue bikini scene from Alias's second season, albeit with a hilarious 2020 twist that saw her shot-for-shot recreating the moment though this time with Garner wearing a wetsuit and slippers instead of a bikini and heels, even adding the music from the original scene, "Moving in Stereo" by The Cars.

"I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community," Garner captioned the post. "To celebrate all 10 million of you, here is THE video I promised my manager and my publicist that I would never post. At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you."

Would you want an Alias reboot? Let us know in the comments.