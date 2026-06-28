All 3 Seasons of Chappelle’s Show are About to Stream on Tubi For Free for the First Time

Chappelle’s Show has been available on different streaming services over the years, but it is about to get a chance to be streamed for free for the first time. Created by comedians Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan, the series starred Chappelle in sketch comedy skits that mostly focused on Black culture and life. It often took a very dark comic look at race, stereotypes, celebrity culture, and toxic masculinity, and Chappelle never held back on any topic. The series ran for three seasons on Comedy Central, with a total of 28 episodes, which is astonishing considering its cultural legacy over such a small sample.

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Now, 20 years after the show ended, fans can relive the series or discover it for the first time without paying a single cent. Chappelle’s Show will arrive on Tubi to stream for free on July 1st.

Chappelle’s Show Was Ahead of Its Time

Image Courtesy of Comedy Central

Chappelle’s Show has a troubled place in history, thanks to Dave Chappelle’s reputation taking a hit in recent years, due to what some people deem as insensitive remarks in his comedy shows. However, that takes nothing away from how groundbreaking and important his show was when it first aired on Comedy Central. Chappelle starred in almost every sketch, along with a supporting cast that included Charlie Murphy, Donnell Rawlings, Paul Mooney, and more. The sketch comedy show stood out at the time thanks to Chappelle not holding back on his language and the topics he covered, although that is what got him in trouble in later years.

The sketches dealt with prostitution, celebrity worship, gun violence, music controversies, and plenty of drug references, with an emphasis on marijuana, meth, and crack cocaine. He also added a lot of great hip-hop and soul music to the show, and it ended up as a cultural landmark for sketch comedy. With guests that included Snoop Dogg, Wu-Tang Clan, Rick James, Ice-T, Wayne Brady, Arsenio Hall, Spike Lee, and many more, it was clear this was the one sketch comedy show everyone wanted to appear on.

The best of the sketches remain memorable in the two decades since it aired. Chappelle’s imitation of Lil Jon, the hilarious “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories,” and a spoof of PBS’s Frontline remain historic. The best characters from the show remain those played by Chappelle, including his cocaine dealer Tron Carter, his crack addict Tyrone Biggums, and the always quotable Rick James.

Chappelle’s Show ended after three seasons when the comedian chose to step down after he realized the show was overtaking his life and keeping him from furthering his stand-up career. Since that time, it has streamed everywhere from Paramount+ and Netflix to HBO Max, and now it will be free on Tubi. On a side note, it is also available free of charge to anyone in the United States with a library card through the Hoopla system.

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