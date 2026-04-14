Chappelle’s Show Revival Gets Surprise Update (& Fans Should Be Excited)

Chappelle’s Show is still considered to be one of the greatest comedic sketch/variety shows of all time, on virtually every list that matters. During its brief three-season run from 2003 – 2006, Chappelle’s Show conquered the pop-culture zeitgeist like few TV shows ever have, and created moments of humor (“I’m Rick James!”) or entire comedic premises that are now part of the culture forever (see: the ongoing “Racial Draft” chats that are always trending on Twitter).

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The show came to a screeching halt in 2006, during production on Season 3. Dave Chappelle infamously refused a $50 million payday and not only left Chappelle’s Show, but America as well, taking a spontaneous sabbatical to Africa. In the decades since, Dave Chappelle has rebuilt his career (and earnings) as one of the premiere stand up comedians in the world, but Chappelle’s Show has never come back into the picture… until now.

Dave Chappelle Officially Considering Chappelle’s Show Revival

The AP did a feature on the turbulent progression of Dave Chappelle’s career, up until recent years of controversy with various groups or organizations, over some of the content in his comedy acts – specifically the multiple specials he did for Netflix during the 2020s. During the conversation, the subject of returning to television came up, and Chappelle shocked with his answer about whether Chappelle’s Show was a subject even worth discussing anymore:

“If you’d asked me that question a year ago, I’d have told you absolutely not,” the comedian said. “But in the last few weeks … I’m considering it.”

That was all Chappelle seemed willing to share (or at least all the interviewer was willing to share with us). But it’s more than enough for fans (and will likely be a trending topic by the time we’re done writing this).