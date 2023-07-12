All American Season 6 Delayed by The CW

The CW's fall 2023 television schedule is now without a single original scripted series. On Wednesday, the network announced its updated fall scheduled, pushing All American from a fall return to midseason. The series had previously been set to return for Season 6 on Mondays this fall. Acquired drama 61st Street has also been pushed to midseason, along with the network's "I Am" documentary film franchise. Per Variety, the network had already announced that an abbreviated fourth season of Walker was also being held for midseason.

All American being moved to midseason is likely a result of the ongoing WGA strike which has caused the delay of a number of television programs across various networks and streamers, prompting them to lean on unscripted programming to fill the gaps. The CW has filled out its fall 2023-2024 schedule with such programming, adding FBoy Island, recently saved from cancellation at Max, along with the network's existing unscripted fare including Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Masters of Illusion, and Pen & Teller: Fool Us. The network is also leaning into acquired foreign programming, including Sullivan's Crossing — which recently received an early Season 2 renewal — and European eco thriller The Swarm. You can check out the new The CW fall 2023-2024 schedule below.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 8:00-9:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Season Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM THE SWARM (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4 8:00-9:00PM SULLIVAN'S CROSSING (Series Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM THE SPENCER SISTERS (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12 8:00-10:00PM FBOY ISLAND (Season 3 Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16 8:00-8:30PM SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode) 8:30-9:00PM RUN THE BURBS (Original Episode) 9:00-9:30PM CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode) 9:30-10:00PM EVERYONE ELSE BURNS (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season 10 Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28 8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season 10 Premiere) 8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode) 9:00-9:30PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season 4 Premiere) 9:30-10:00PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14 8:00-9:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Original Episode) 9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season 12 Premiere) 9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

The Ongoing Writer's Strike Has Impacted A Number of Series

All American isn't the only series that has been impacted by the ongoing WGA strike. Prime Video's Citadel Season 2 is delayed until late 2024 or early 2025 due to the strike according to a recent report. Additionally, Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel spinoff series 1923 is also delayed in its Season 2 production due to the WGA strike, as is production on Tulsa King's second season.

Some series, however, remain on track. Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still on track for a 2024 premiere while The Boys: Gen V is still on track for a fall premiere as well.

What do you think about the latest update to The CW's fall schedule? Are you surprised that All American has been delayed to midseason? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!