Almost 2 Years Later, One of the Best Sci-Fi Horror TV Series Ever Is Back With a New Season

Sci-fi and horror are two of the most popular genres in entertainment, especially on television. In the past few years, there have been more and more shows that fall into those two categories hitting the small screen and, sometimes, there are shows that fit nicely into both, offering strange mysteries as well as thrills and cheers. Last year in particular was great for this, with shows like Alien: Earth but 2026 is going to be a great year for sci-fi and horror television as well, especially now that one of the best shows to ever bridge the genres is back with a brand-new season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now available to stream on MGM+ is Season 4 of From. From stars Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, the leader of a mysterious town that traps everyone who enters it. Those trapped in the town have to deal with mysterious and horrifying creatures that come out at night even as they try to figure out why they’re trapped and if there is any way to escape. As the seasons continue, the mysteries deepen as well as the more personal connections to the mystery reveal themselves.

From Is One of the Best TV Shows (And It Just Got Renewed for a Final Season)

While From may be a bit of a sleeper hit for some fans who are more accustomed to shows on services like Hulu or Netflix, the fact is that From has been fantastic from the beginning. Every season to date has given the series extremely high critics scores on Rotten Tomatoes, with both Seasons 3 and 4 earning a rare 100% and Season 4 is set to be the best season yet as the residents of From get even closer to the answers they’ve been seeking about their situation — and the arrival of a new villain bent on stopping them from enters the picture. We’ve given the season 4.5 out of 5. You can check out that review for yourself here.

But while there are going to be a lot of mysteries left to unpack with From’s fourth season, there’s also a bit of good news about where the show is going. It was recently announced that From has been renewed for a fifth season and it seems like we are finally headed to the answer to all the mysteries and what is likely to be a jaw dropping conclusion. The Season 5 renewal announcement came with the revelation that Season 5 will be the last for From, which makes the new season even more exciting since we know we’re working our way to the end — even if it’s more mysterious and complicated than ever.

From Season 4 is now Streaming on MGM+ with new episodes dropping weekly.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!