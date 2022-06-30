Amazon Developing Bass Reeves Series From Morgan Freeman and The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Writer

A Bass Reeves series is in development at Amazon. According to Deadline (via The Wrap), the streamer is developing Twin Territories from Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary's Revelations Entertainment production company. The script will be written by Hand of God creator Ben Watkins and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writer Josef Sawyer. Watkins will serve as showrunners along with Leonard Chang. Freeman, McCreary, Watkins, Malcolm Spellman, James Pickens Jr., and Scott Frank will produce.

According to the report, Twin Territories will follow Reeves, the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal as he and Irishman Chauncey Lee deal with the task of bringing the rule of law to the west all while dealing with outlaw bandits, Indigenous cultures, and settlers. The series is said to examine the methods Reeves used to bring justice as well as the role he played in the formation of the state of Oklahoma.

The series is something that Freeman has been working towards for roughly three decades and it's a story that he says is a chance "straighten out" some of the history.

I grew up in the movies watching everything, particularly Westerns, and one of the things that really busted me up was the fact that if you were Black in one of these Westerns, you'd better be a comedian. You'd better be funny," he says. "There were no [Black] heroes, and that's not American history at all, so here's a chance to redo that, to straighten out some of the kinks in history."

Twin Territories isn't the only Bass Reeves-centered series in the works currently. It was announced earlier this year that Paramount+ is also working on their own series, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. The series is set to star David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves with Yellowstone franchise creator Taylor Sheridan producing.

"The stories Jess and I want to tell are boundary-busting and full of folks the likes of whom we have seldom seen on screen," Oyelowo told THR. "The extraordinary story of Bass Reeves exemplifies just that. To collaborate with world-class talent like Taylor Sheridan to tell those stories to the widest audience possible, is our dream, and we believe that can and will be realized through the shared ambitions we have with ViacomCBS and its signature branded platforms, alongside our seasoned and brilliant producing partners at 101 Studios."

