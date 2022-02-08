Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn’t take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child’s bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher‘s entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.

The first season of Reacher, from showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora, sticks to the story of Child’s first Jack Reacher novel, 1997’s The Killing Floor. With a new season now on the way, the stories from any of the other novels can now come into play.

“The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show.”

In addition to Ritchson, Reacher Season 1 stars Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerals, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill. There have been no announcements made about which cast members will return for Season 2, though Ritchson’s involvement is a foregone conclusion.

“The entire Reacher team-cast, production, writers, etc.-is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received,” said Santora. “Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great Season Two.”

“Partnering with Amazon Studios for season one of Reacher was a total delight – they had our backs every step of the way, and it really shows, in every line and every frame. So I’m thrilled we’ll be working together again, for season two,” added Child. “This is very exciting news, and I can’t wait to get started. Reacher couldn’t be in better hands.”

Are you looking forward to another season of Reacher on Amazon? Let us know in the comments!