American Dad First Look Trailer Teases New 2027 Episodes Ahead of 400th Episode Milestone

American Dad! is gearing up to cross its impressive 400th episode milestone with Fox, and a first look trailer is showing off what’s coming in the rest of the year and beyond for the animated series. American Dad! has had a wild year as the animated series ended its broadcast run with TBS after 12 years, and returned to Fox for its future seasons. The series made its big comeback for new episodes earlier this year as part of Fox’s new midseason schedule, and now it’s gearing up for a massive milestone.

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American Dad! Season 22 is currently in the midst of its run, and there are still two more episodes planned for a release with Fox before the end of the year. One of these is the long awaited 400th episode, and the first look at this special has been revealed as part of Fox’s slate of new reveals for the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 weekend. Teasing this milestone episode and beyond for its next season in 2027, you can check out the new American Dad! trailer below.

American Dad Teases Episode 400 and More in New 2027 Trailer

American Dad! Season 23 is currently scheduled for its release sometime early next year (likely as part of Fox’s 2027 midseason schedule), but thankfully there is still plenty new to look forward to through the rest of the year. American Dad! is going all out with Fox for Episode 400 of the series, which is now confirmed to be making its premiere on September 13th. This will then be followed by a special anthology episode which teases it will be inspired by the works of Ray Bradbury (much like The Simpsons special from a couple of years back).

American Dad! is also in no danger of ending anytime soon. It was renewed with Fox for four more seasons alongside other heavy hitters The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers. The first season of this order made its debut this year, with the second coming our way in 2027. It was one of the final TBS originals left on that channel before this move, and continues to dominate streaming platforms like Hulu. And this trailer teases it’s not slowing down in the slightest.

What’s Going on With American Dad?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

American Dad! has done so well with Fox, in fact, that it’s currently one of the pillars of Fox’s midseason schedule. They have been retooling their Animation Domination block thanks to the number of longer originals they now have airing with the network, and have moved a few selections from the formerly huge Fall slot to their early year one instead. With Family Guy and now American Dad! showing the midseason block is strong, Fox is going to shift things even further.

Next year will see another Fox mainstay, Bob’s Burgers, moving its new season to 2027 instead, and that further demonstrates just how notable this midseason schedule has become over the last couple of years. It’s certainly interesting to keep an eye on as Fox continues to figure out their new adult animated schedule, and we’ll have to see how it all works out when all of these favorites are firing off on all cylinders.

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