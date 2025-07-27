American Dad’s 400th Episode Plot Revealed (& It Feels Awfully Familiar)

American Dad is returning to Fox for its upcoming season, and the show will be undergoing some changes. According to Variety, the show’s executive producer Matt Weitzman told the audience during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con that the series will need to readjust to broadcast standards. This means having to watch the language used by characters. “The only thing that we’re gonna have to get used to is no longer being able to say ‘shit’ and ‘God damn it,’” Weitzman explained to the fans in the audience. Yet, while the show may have to adjust its standards going forward, it seems keen to revisit plots from earlier episodes going into its 400th episode.

Also revealed during the panel was that the show’s upcoming 400th episode — a feat most animated show will never reach — will see Stan nearly dies on his 400th mission, only to discover that the CIA has already replaced him with a clone. While the series has not used a clone of Stan thus far, it has introduced audiences to Bill, a fellow CIA agent who serves as Stan’s double. He has been used as Stan’s double frequently in the series, and the only way to truly tell the two apart is by Bill’s thick southern accent. Clones are nothing new to American Dad. The best example is in Season 4’s episode, “Son of Stan,” when Stan ultimately clones Steve to prove he’s a better parent than Francine. We’ve also seen clones of Stan before, in the episode “It’s Good to be Queen,” where Francine ends up shooting one of them.

While it doesn’t feel like a fresh take for such an important episode, it’s one that is sure to be full of chaos. Along with teasing the 400th episode, the executive producers also teased that this upcoming season would include a space anthology with three different stories that take place outside of the show’s normal world. As if that wasn’t enough, however, Weitzman also revealed a slew of guest stars that’ll appear this season, and it’s a list full of exciting talent. Mary Steenburgen, Ted Danson (The Good Place), Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds), Chris Pine (Star Trek), Ming Na Wen (Agents of SHIELD), RuPaul, Wayne Newton, Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek) and Kyle Maclachlan (Twin Peaks) are all confirmed to guest star this upcoming season.

American Dad has flipped between Fox and TBS over the years, with the series beginning its run on Fox for eight years, before moving to TBS for the next ten years. Now, as the show enters Season 20, with Fox having ordered four seasons of the series, Weitzman is just happy to know that the show isn’t going anywhere for a while. “I can’t tell you how giddy I was when I found out that we’re going to be back on Fox for four more years. I thought maybe we were going to find another place for a little while, but the fact that we’re going to be back on Fox is super exciting.”

American Dad‘s next season will premiere on Fox sometime this fall. Fans can stream the series now on Hulu.