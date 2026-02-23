American Dad Returns to Fox After 12 Years With Brand-New Opening

American Dad! has officially made its return to Fox after 12 years of being on TBS, and the animated series is showing off for its comeback with a brand new opening. American Dad! has ended its run with TBS, but ended up going through bit of a shuffle. Rather than being cancelled, the series was sold back to Fox as the network renewed it (along with many other Animation Domination favorites like The Simpsons) for four more seasons. Now the animated series has kicked off a new era with its former network.

Videos by ComicBook.com

American Dad! has returned to Fox for Season 20 of its run, and that kicked off this past weekend as part of the Winter 2026 schedule for the network. Airing alongside new episodes of Family Guy and Universal Basic Guys, American Dad! fits right back into everything airing on Fox, and has not lost a step. But its intro is a lot different than before to help mark this new era and beyond, and you can check out how below thanks to @SonicandSimsFan on X.

American Dad Season 20 Premieres With New Opening on Fox

American Dad! Season 20 has officially kicked off its run with Fox, and its opening got a little upgrade for the transition. It’s got a few visual changes when it comes to its lighting that might seem immediately noticeable, but the biggest adjust comes from all of the new characters integrated into it. First off, the biggest change is the addition of Jeff to the central family dynamic. He’s become a huge part of the series during the TBS era in particular thanks to a number of his focus episodes, and now he’s cemented as a true part of the Smith Family.

There are also lots of the extended cast seen towards the end of the new opening as well. The biggest new addition is probably Rogu, Roger’s tumor turned child, who is going to also be a core part of the show moving forward to. He arrived during the TBS era, so fans watching with Fox might not have even met him. He gets a little bit to do in the premiere episode, but we’re likely going to see a lot more as this newest season continues and hits major milestones.

What’s Next for American Dad?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

With American Dad returning for Fox for Season 20, the animated series is now in a much stronger place than it was when it originally ended with Fox 12 years ago. The animated series was picked up for four new seasons, so that means there are going to be plenty of more episodes to enjoy before this one starts to slow down. It had an incredibly successful run with TBS with a ton of great episodes, so there’s a hope that it’s going to be the same for Fox.

American Dad‘s Season 20 premiere seemed to start things off on the right foot by addressing its shift back to Fox, and even brought back long missing characters like Francine’s sister and Steve’s ex-girlfriend Debbie for the first time. If this trend of greatness continues, we’re going to see a lot of great episodes through the rest of the year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!