Bob’s Burgers Returning to Hulu With New Christmas Special After Major Schedule Shift

Bob’s Burgers might have moved its next season to next year after a major schedule shift with Fox, but it’s coming to Hulu later this year with a new special for the holidays. Fox’s Animation Domination schedule has been going through quite a few changes in the last few years. As they continue to introduce new adult animated hits, some of the longer running series have moved away from the Fall slate to their new midseason schedule releases. It’s happened with Family Guy, and now it’s happened with Bob’s Burgers.

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Bob’s Burgers has been moved to Fox’s midseason schedule for the next full new season of the series, and that means it unfortunately won’t be around for new editions of its traditional holiday episodes that fans love to see each year. Thankfully the franchise has confirmed during the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 weekend that a new Christmas themed Bob’s Burgers short is going straight to Hulu just in time for the holidays later this year. Check out the first look at the new short below.

Bob’s Burgers Christmas Short Announced for Hulu

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Bob’s Burgers has confirmed that this new Christmas holiday short will be coming to Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+) sometime later this year as part of their panel during the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 weekend. Titled “On the Fort Day of Christmas,” the new short teases that with a record breaking amount of snow in town, the Belcher kids are hoping to make a record breaking snow fort. This is the first exclusive short that the franchise is making for Hulu, and probably the first in many more that we’ll see in the coming years.

As Fox continues to shuffle around their new adult animated series premieres, it’s strengthened the formerly bare midseason schedule as a result. With Family Guy still proving a success despite this move in the past couple of years, it’s been joined by the return of other franchises like American Dad! Bob’s Burgers now further beefs up that line up as the midseason is now becoming one that fans of these shows are going to want to tune in for as Fox shuffles things around even more.

When Does Bob’s Burgers Come Back With New Episodes?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Bob’s Burgers Season 17 is currently scheduled to make its debut sometime next year as part of Fox’s midseason schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete premiere date as of this time. Though the series will be just fine with this move, it’s still going to be a bit of a bummer given its place within the former Fall slate. This likely means there won’t be too many opportunities for its annual (and timely) holiday specials for the series that have been a staple since it began.

This new Christmas short is a good move forward in the right direction as Bob’s Burgers clearly still has a way to deliver on the kinds of holiday fun that fans love to see each year. With other shows like Family Guy and The Simpsons releasing extra episodes directly to streaming as a result of their lower episode counts the past few years, Bob’s Burgers just might get the same treatment.

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