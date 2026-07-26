Family Guy Season 25 First Look Trailer Teases New 2027 Episodes

Family Guy is coming back for its next full season of episodes next year, and is getting fans ready for what’s next with the first look trailer showing it all off. Family Guy made the full move to Fox’s midseason schedule a couple of years ago, and that means that following the release of Season 24 earlier this year, the show won’t be coming back for its next season until sometime in early 2027. Thankfully the show revealed some of what’s coming in the new episodes with a special teaser.

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Family Guy took the stage during the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 weekend to reveal the first teaser trailer for Season 25 of the series, and it’s a fun look at the kinds of gags we can expect to see when the show makes its full return in 2027. There aren’t as many direct parodies as we had seen in Season 24 with this first look, and that’s a promising sign moving forward. You can check out the new trailer for Family Guy Season 25 below.

Family Guy Season 25 First Look Trailer Released at SDCC 2026

Live from SDCC: A first look at the next season of #FamilyGuy pic.twitter.com/iRhcZdbckD — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) July 25, 2026

Family Guy Season 25 will be making its debut with Fox sometime in early 2027 as part of the midseason schedule together with new episodes of American Dad! and Bob’s Burgers (which also had recently been moved from its previous Fall slot). Family Guy has been a part of the midseason broadcast schedule on Fox for the past couple of years, and fans have seen the series then move some of its episodes to Hulu for exclusive streaming releases as a result. But it’s a good way for the franchise to celebrate the holidays even if it misses out on them during the broadcast.

Family Guy won’t be returning for its next full season until next year, but it will be coming back to Hulu later this year with two new exclusive specials for the holidays. The first is a new Halloween special coming to the streaming service later this Fall, and the second is a new Christmas special coming soon after. No release dates have yet to be announced for either of these specials as of the time of this writing, but they’ll likely be releasing in the same October and late November windows much like the holiday specials before.

What’s New for Family Guy in 2027?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Though Family Guy will be returning for its next full season in 2027, this won’t be the only new release for the franchise that fans will be able to see. Following the release of The Cleveland Show, it’s been confirmed that Stewie will be the next one to break out into his own spinoff series. Though he won’t be leaving the main series like Cleveland did, the new Stewie spinoff will be seeing him interacting with a new group of characters when he enrolls in a new preschool.

Stewie is currently scheduled to release with Fox during the 2027-2028 window, but a more concrete release window or date has yet to be announced as of this time. Seth MacFarlane will be reprising his role as Stewie along with a new main character named Bean. The series will also star an extended cast at Stewie’s new preschool with Kenan Thompson as Royal, Vanessa Bayer as Morgan, Mike Henry as BJ, Melissa O’Neil as Wanda, Jessica Lowe as Caroline, and Aaron Lee as Skunk.

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