American Gods Season 3 Premiere Date Announced

✖

American Gods Season Three will debut on Starz on January 10th. This follows a long and rocky production cycle, and not just because of the coronavirus pandemic affecting almost all live-action productions at this time. The series has undergone several personnel changes, including Orlando Jones' public and contentious exit from the series. The first trailer for the season debuted at New York Comic Con Metaverse. Neil Gaiman, the author of the original American Gods novel and executive producer of the series, announced the return date personally on Twitter. He also addressed changes to the show and its thematic resonance. The show continues to try to mythologize the political and social divides in American society.

"When we embarked upon making season 3 of American Gods, we had no idea how timely it would turn out to be," Gaiman writes. "We knew we wanted to return to what people loved and responded to in the book: that it was time for Shadow to go to the little town of Lakeside and try to lose himself in normality. And at the same time, in season 3, we wanted to focus on the characters and their journeys. To show Shadow forging a path guided by the Gods of his ancestors, becoming more himself while deciding who he is and what side he's on — humanity's or that of the Gods."

Everything you wanted to know about when American Gods Series 3 is starting in the US. (I've seen finished cuts of the first 4 episodes and rough cuts of all of them. It's really good.) (And it starts internationally the following day.) pic.twitter.com/6YMnL9vEzn — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 27, 2020

Gaiman refers to a section of the original novel where Shadow leaves Mr. Wednesday's side and hides out in a quiet town for a time. It's a pivotal turning point in the story. Fans have anticipated reaching that point in the television adaptation.

Gaimain goes on to write, "We knew also that we wanted to continue to root the show in the landscapes of America. To explore what 'America' means to its people and to talk about immigrants — about the very different people who came to this remarkable land and brought their gods with them. The new gods of phone and app and glitter demand our attention and our love, and the old gods want to mean something again. America must be for all of us, and American Gods must reflect that. This season truly feels as if it does. It’s full of drama and emotion, the very real and the utterly strange, and it features some of the finest performances the show has yet seen. It brings back favorite characters, some in remarkable new ways, and we will encounter people and gods we've never met before. I'm proud of our brilliant cast — of Ricky and Emily, of Yetide and Ian, Bruce, Demore, Omid and all the rest — and of what the writers have done to bring the story back on track.

"The struggles of the gods and the people in season 3 of American Gods are the struggles of America. We didn't think it would prove as timely when we plotted it, nor did I think the novel would still be relevant when I wrote it over 20 years ago. But I'm glad it's happening now, in a year when it feels as though diverse stories are being heard, and honored, and allowed to change the future."

American Gods Season Three premieres on Starz on January 10th.