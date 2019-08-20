American Gods Cast Shares Their Favorite Karaoke Songs in Exclusive Featurette

Starz’s American Gods continues to craft a fantasy epic unlike any other, but fans can get a new look at the cast’s behind-the-scenes rapport. Ahead of the Blu-ray and DVD release of American Gods‘ second season, Lionsgate at Home has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive featurette. The video asks several of the show’s cast members – who have affectionately nicknamed themselves “God Squad” – what their go-to karaoke song is.

“I should know this because we as the cast, the God Squad, we went karaoke-ing.” Ricky Whittle, who stars in the series as Shadow Moon, says in the video. “And my song, believe it or not, is Aerosmith’s version of ‘Come Together’. Because I love to do the [husk]. That’s my song, alright? Just don’t judge me.”

“I hate karaoke.” Emily Browning, who plays Laura Moon, reveals. “Just putting that on the record. But that is a testament to how much I love this cast, that I will occasionally let them drag me to karaoke. But they can only get me to sing if they get me real drunk. Which is not hard, because I’m very small, and I have a low tolerance… My song is ‘9 to 5’ by Dolly Parton.”

As it turns out, several of the cast members share Browning’s perspective on karaoke, including Mr. Nancy actor Orlando Jones.

“I don’t have a go-to karaoke song.” Jones adds. “I’m offended by people who have a go-to karaoke song. If you know an actor that has a go-to karaoke song, you’ve got yourself a problem, okay? Like, really? You gotta make sure you’re looking good at karaoke? And you’re just supposed to be drinking with your friends? That is too much.”

American Gods follows Shadow, an ex-convict who learns that deities are living amongst humans. In Season Two, the battle moves inexorably towards crisis point as the destinies of gods and men collide. While Mr. World (Crispin Glover) plots revenge for the attack against him in Season One, Shadow throws in his lot with Wednesday’s (Ian McShane) attempt to convince the Old Gods of the urgency for full-out war, with Laura and Mad Sweeney in tow. A council at the House on the Rock explodes into chaos, sending deities both Old and New on quests across America that will converge in Cairo, Illinois. Shadow is forced to carve out a place as a believer in this strange new world of living gods — a dark world where change demands commitment and faith requires terrible sacrifice.

American Gods Season 2 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. The series has been renewed for a third season.