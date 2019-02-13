‘American Gods’ Likely to Be Renewed for Season 3

It sounds like American Gods could be getting some good karma.

According to a new report from Deadline, it’s likely that the Starz series will be renewed for a third season. While Starz did not comment on the show’s status, a source close to the production hinted that it would hopefully happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We didn’t make Season 2 of American Gods not to make a Season 3,” the source explained. “It’s a big book.”

The report suggests that Starz is actively searching for a showrunner for a third season, with “some top tier candidates” becoming a possibility. Reportedly, the desire is for the show to be brought in on budget and in a timely fashion, something that’s plagued the series in the past.

Michael Green and Bryan Fuller developed the series and served as showrunners on the first season, though the duo departed prior to Season 2. The series was then put on a brief production hiatus before the Season 2 finale could be filmed, with new showrunner Jesse Alexander being ordered to stop moving forward on the series, before he himself departed from the project. With an almost two-year gap between the series premiere and Season 2’s first episode, it’s easy to see why Starz would be holding this mindset.

The report states that a potential new showrunner needs a “rock solid blueprint in place” before an official green light could be given. With the series being initially envisioned as a five or six season-long show, it will be interesting to see what the future of American Gods holds.

American Gods follows Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), an ex-convict who learns that deities are living amongst humans. The series also stars Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Crispin Glover, Orlando Jones, and Yetide Badaki. A theoretical third season would focus on the iconic “Lakeside” portions of Neil Gaiman’s novel.

Do you hope to see American Gods return for a third season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 of American Gods will debut on March 10th.