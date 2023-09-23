American Horror Story: Delicate Title Sequence Released

FX has finally released the upcoming 12th season of their hit series American Horror Story, and fans have been excited for it to arrive. From everything we've seen in the trailers, American Horror Story: Delicate looks like another exciting installment into the franchise, and it's the first season to be based on a book. Not much is known about the story of American Horror Story: Delicate. Still, it will feature Kim Kardashian and Zachary Quinto, with the latter returning to the franchise for the first time in years. With the new season finally being released on FX/Hulu, the network released the fantastic title sequence online.

You can check it out below.

American Horror Story: Delicate Title Sequence

Zachary Quinto will Appear in American Horror Story: Delicate

In a recent interview, Zachary Quinto spoke on appearing in the new season and even revealed that he met Kim Kardashian while on set.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," Quinto revealed. "She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice. She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."

Kim Kardashian on Getting Acting Coach for American Horror Story: Delicate Role

While she walked the red carpet of the Met Gala earlier this year, Kardashian revealed that she took acting lessons to help her prepare for the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month, but production has already started and I'm so excited," Kardashian revealed. "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."

When Kardashian was asked specifically about acting lessons, she confirmed that she was in fact taking them, "I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

American Horror Story: Delicate is expected to be released sometime later this year, but no official release date has been released by the people behind the series as yet. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on American Horror Story: Delicate as we learn them!

What do you think about the American Horror Story: Delicate title sequence? Are you excited to see the series when you get the chance? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!