American Horror Story: Delicate Trailer Released

FX has released a trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, the latest installment in the sprawling universe created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk in 2011. Since then, the pair have redefined the horror genre with various chapters of American Horror Story featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. This time around, Delicate features Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and Kim Kardashian in lead roles and is based on Danielle Valentine's book Delicate Condition.

The season is set to premiere on September 20, and will be split into two parts, as the full season was not complete before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. FX will air them live and then fans can stream the series the next day on Hulu.

You can see it below.

Here's the official synopsis of the book, which released in August:

Anna Alcott is desperate to have a family. But as she tries to balance her increasingly public life as an indie actress with a grueling IVF journey, she starts to suspect that someone is going to great lengths to make sure that never happens. Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments get swapped without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings have her jumping at shadows. And despite everything she's gone through to make this pregnancy a reality, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing twisted games with her.



Then her doctor tells her she's had a miscarriage―except Anna's convinced she's still pregnant despite everything the grave-faced men around her claim. She can feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it's taking on her weakening body. Vague warnings become direct threats as someone stalks her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons. As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can't help but wonder what exactly she's carrying inside of her...and why no one will listen when she says something is horribly, painfully wrong.

American Horror Story: Delicate is set to premiere on September 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX.