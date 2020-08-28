American Horror Story Season 10 to Start Filming in October

✖

American Horror Story is getting ready to head back into production. The acclaimed anthology series will return to production for its milestone tenth season this October, as per series co-creator Ryan Murphy. Murphy took to his Instagram profile Friday afternoon to unveil the news, also seemingly teasing the show's theme for the upcoming season.

"Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch," Murphy writes. "Thanks ot everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew. And yes this is a clue." The writer then uploaded a picture of a mouth full of pointed teeth on a black background, leaving fans to their own devices to determine what the name for the upcoming season will be.

Earlier this year, Murphy revealed Season 10 was weather-dependent, suggesting the show needed to begin filming earlier this year so that the weather on outdoor sets matched the plot. "A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show,” Murphy told TheWrap about the new season. “So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

The release date has since shifted to 2021 due to the delayed production start. For long-time fans of the show, this season is returning many fan-favorites including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates. Other cast members confirmed for the next batch of episodes include Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

American Horror Story has already been renewed through Season 13 despite Murphy having an overall deal with Netflix. There's also a spin-off for show currently in development. Titled American Horror Stories, the spin-off will feature episodes lasting an hour each — instead of each season featuring an overall narrative, each episode will feature a self-contained plot.

