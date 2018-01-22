‘Animaniacs’ Reboot Gets a Showrunner

Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, meet your new boss on the Warner lot. Hulu‘s Animaniacs reboot is getting a new showrunner.

According to a report from Deadline, Wellesley Wild, who worked with Seth MacFarlane on Family Guy, both Ted movies and served as co-executive producer on The Orville, has been announced as executive producer and showrunner for the Peabody and Emmy-winning cartoon.

It was announced last year that Warner Bros. and Amblin TV were working on a potential revival of the irreverent animated series and earlier this month it was made official that the Animaniacs would be returning with a full, two-season order on Hulu. Original series executive producer Steven Spielberg is returning as an executive producer as well.

For those who might not be quite familiar with the antics of the animated Warner siblings, the show originally aired for five seasons in the mid-90s and followed the Warner brothers (Wakko and Yakko) along with their sister (Dot) who all lived together in a water tower on the Warner Bros. studio lot. The show also featured fan favorite characters Pink and the Brain, lab rats who eventually received their own spin-off. The show was one of the most popular animated series for children for its time and while the reboot won’t hit Hulu for a couple more years — it’s slated to debut in 2020 — those wanting to familiarize themselves or simply revisit the series are in luck. Hulu has gained the streaming rights to the original series as well as the spinoff Pinky and the Brain and the related Tiny Toon Adventures.

“We cannot wait to work with Steven Spielberg and the entire Amblin and Warner Bros teams to bring more sketches, catchphrases, songs and laughs from the Animaniacs to kids and adults everywhere,” Craig Erwich, senior vice president of content at Hulu said earlier this month. “Now one of the most beloved and funny animated franchises in history. Animaniacs and its cast of witty characters can live on, on Hulu. This marks yet another big move for us as we continue our efforts to be the No. 1 streaming destination for premium animated content.