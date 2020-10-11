Animaniacs Revival Parodies Jurassic Park in First Clip

✖

For a generation of viewers, Animaniacs represents a sort of gold standard when it comes to television animation. The beloved series brought an irreverence and pop culture savviness at basically every turn, with scenes and lines of dialogue that are still quoted to this day. Later this year, fans will get to see Animaniacs updated for a new generation with a revival on Hulu -- and we have a pretty epic look at what that will entail. On Sunday, as part of the show's panel at New York Comic Con, Hulu released a teaser video for the upcoming relaunch of the series. The video, which you can check out below, imagines the Animaniacs' return like dinosaurs coming back to life in Jurassic Park, complete with producer Steven Spielberg (and Jurassic Park director) standing in for John Hammond.

While the video is only a couple minutes long, it's filled with the sort of visual and narrative gags that fans have come to expect from the franchise. In the process, it also does a pretty great job of summarizing how fans feel about the series returning, all while honoring the energy of what came before it.

"We also know it's a very high bar," Animaniacs star Rob Paulsen previously told ComicBook.com. "On top of that, we also know that we have an unprecedented circumstance, in which people who are a little bit, they've kind of got their arms folded. They go, 'Okay, let's see what you've got,' and well, we're accepting the challenge."

Animaniacs will follow the Warner siblings - Yakko, Wakko, and Dot - on entirely new adventures. And yes, it will also feature the return of Pinky and the Brain, the two mice who had some pretty memorable segments on the show.

"To be able to do that again, with Maurice, with Tress, with Jess. Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back and so are Pinky and the Brain," Paulsen told ComicBook.com. "Moreover is that in this era of celebrities doing a lot of animated characters — and I get why the producers do it. I totally get it — but I also know that just having a movie star do the talking chicken doesn't mean that the show's going to be a hit. You've got to have a good script, great characters, and terrific actors, whether they're celebrities or not."

The Animaniacs revival will be released on Hulu on November 20th.