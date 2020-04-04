Animaniacs Star on Upcoming Reboot: “It’s Going to Be Really Good”

Before too long at all, a brand new Animaniacs series will be released on Hulu. That which was introduced to millennials nearly 30 years ago will soon be readily available to a whole new generation; the best part of it all being that the complete original cast has boarded the project once again. All these years later, the likes of Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, and Maurice LaMarche will return and voice the characters they did on many Saturday mornings throughout the 1990s.

We recently had the pleasure of speaking with Paulsen, we revealed work on the series is well underway. While he wasn’t entirely sure when the series might be released, he did make sure to reassure fans it’s going to be good. In fact, as Paulsen says, “it’s going to be really good.”

“We also know it’s a very high bar,” the actor tells us of rebooting a classic. “On top of that, we also know that we have an unprecedented circumstance, in which people who are a little bit, they’ve kind of got their arms folded. They go, ‘Okay, let’s see what you’ve got,’ and well, we’re accepting the challenge.”

The new deal between Hulu and Warner Brothers Animation not only resulted in two seasons of a rebooted Animaniacs, but the streaming service also now has access to the entire catalog of original Animaniacs episode and its subsequent spin-offs, including Pinky & the Brain, Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain, and Tiny Toon Adventures.

Everyone involved in the production understands entirely the stakes involved with rebooting an iconic series such as the Animaniacs, Paulsen says, including the mastermind behind the entire operation.

“Steven [Spielberg] gets that, and he’s still willing to do it,” adds Paulsen. “More over, Hulu is willing to spend the money one it. As I said, I appreciate you letting me, giving the opportunity to say my piece. But trust me, there will always be people who are going to be disappointed.”

He concludes by quoting the great Abraham Lincoln. “But there was a man who was president and a much greater human than I, who said, ‘You can’t please all the people all the time,’ He said it in a much bigger context than I, but the same is true in showbiz, you know?

