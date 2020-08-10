Animaniacs' Yakko Sings the Classic Countries Song With a Depressing Coronavirus Twist

✖

Thanks to the song that's known as Yakko's World, 90's kids received a masterclass in geography growing up, all shrouded as a catchy show tune during an episode of Animaniacs. In the song, Yakko Warner — voiced by long-time voice acting vet Rob Paulsen — goes through every country on the face of the planet at a dizzying pace. Now, someone's altered the song to fit in with the times. Over the weekend, an edited version of the song went mega-viral as an Animaniacs superfan edited the tune to include only the countries Americans can currently travel to as the coronavirus continues to ravage the country.

Courtesy of Matt Warner, you'll see just how heavily the video was edited below.

Yakko Warner sings the nations you can currently travel to from the US without restrictions. pic.twitter.com/3of64izHrO — Matt Gardner (@wogoat) August 7, 2020

As case numbers continue to increase in certain parts of the country, many countries have decided to close their borders to Americans as to prevent any further spread of the deadly virus. Some of the only countries open to American tourists include Serbia, Tanzania, St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, and Cambodia. Other countries, like the United Kingdom, will allow travelers from the United States but tourists will be required to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the country before traveling elsewhere.

Other than the viral post, the Animaniacs have been in the news of late as the show's reboot received a release date from Hulu right before the weekend kicked off. The series will feature the original show's entire voice cast, including Paulsen, Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, and Maurice LaMarche.

"Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back, and so are Pinky and the Brain," Paulsen recently told ComicBook.com. "Moreover is that in this era of celebrities doing a lot of animated characters, and I get why the producers do it. I totally get it. I also know that just having a movie star do the talking chicken doesn't mean that the show's going to be a hit. You've got to have a good script, great characters, and terrific actors, whether they're celebrities or not."

He added, "Hulu is willing to spend the money on it. As I said, I appreciate you letting me, giving the opportunity to say my piece. But trust me, nobody's going to be ... There will always be people who are going to be disappointed. But there was a man who was president, and a much greater human than I, who said, 'You can't please all the people all the time.' He said it in a much bigger context than I, but the same is true in showbiz, you know?"

The Animaniacs reboot comes is set to hit Hulu on November 20th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.