Animaniacs New Season Release Date Revealed By Hulu

Animaniacs will be returning in November in the form of a new thirteen episode season beginning on November 20. The series will be heading to Hulu, despite being developed by Warner Brothers. Development on the series had begun prior to the launch and development of WB's HBO Max streaming service. The new run of episodes will welcome back beloved Animaniac characters, including Pinky and the Brain. It is being made by Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation and will feature Yakko, Wakko, and Dot in their usual chaotic endeavors.

"The 13-episode first season also welcomes back iconic Animaniacs characters, including Pinky and the Brain. (Also worth noting: The show has already been renewed for a 13-episode second season, set to premiere in 2021.)" TVLine reports. "Steven Spielberg is executive-producing, alongside Sam Register, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey and Wellesley Wild."

