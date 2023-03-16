Ant-Man's Judy Greer Joins Ellie Kemper's New ABC Comedy

Judy Greer, the Ant-Man and Archer star who toggles deftly back and forth between comedy and drama, has joined the cast of Ellie Kemper's new ABC comedy tentatively titled Drop Off, which adapts the British comedy Motherland. The show was previously set up at Hulu by Lionsgate, according to Variety, who first reported news of the adaptation. Kemper will also executive produce the series, which hails from Lionsgate and ABC Signature.

According to TVLine, who first reported the casting, "Greer plays the hyper confident, super-organized, Amanda, one of the terrifyingly 'together' moms who runs the inner circle at Julia's kids' school. Amanda's an expert at the art of a compliment that's actually an insult. In the pilot, Julia agrees to watch Amanda's kids while the latter prepares for one of her famous dinner parties."

Greer, who has been playing Cheryl Tunt on Archer since 2009, has a long career in which she is reliably the best thing about most movies and TV shows she appears in. Greer cut her teeth on projects like Jawbreaker and 13 Going on 30, and had a long-running recurring role in Two and a Half Men. She most recently appeared in Peacock's The Thing About Pam, the Halloween sequel trilogy, and Showtime's The First Lady. She has a role in the upcoming HBO limited series White House Plumbers, which also stars Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

Kemper executive produces alongside Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Stacy Greenberg, Kira Carstensen for Merman Television. Paul Feig, Dan Magnante through Feigco Entertainment. Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz also executive produce. Michael Showalter serves as an executive producer and director. Julieanne Smolinski, whose series Home Economics ran on ABC, is attached to write and executive produce.

Showalter recently directed and produced Hulu's The Dropout and served as an executive producer on I Love That For You and The Shrink Next Door for Apple TV+, which he also directed. If his name sounds familiar, it's likely due to HBO's Search Party or the Wet Hot American Summer series, both of which he co-created.

There is no word yet on when the pilot will go into production, or who else might star alongside Kemper and Greer. Drop-Off is one of two comedy pilots currently in development at ABC, the other being the Anthony Anderson-starring Public Defenders from McG and Eddie Quintana.