The Last Thing He Told Me may be a mystery, but Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at the gripping series starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner. The Alias star plays Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel by author Laura Dave, who co-created and adapted the show with Academy Award-winner Josh Singer (Spotlight, The Post), the seven-part series is streaming Friday, April 14th on Apple TV+.

Below, see the first photos from The Last Thing He Told Me, which debuts globally on the service with the first two episodes.

Garner, who previously starred in Camping for HBO, leads an ensemble cast that includes Rice (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds), Augusto Aguilera (The Predator), Geoff Stults (Happy Town), and John Harlan Kim (Purple Hearts).

Garner serves as executive producer alongside Reese Witherspoon through her Hello Sunshine (Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, Surface, Truth Be Told). The series is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from author Laura Dave and is the studio on the project with Disney's 20th Television (American Crime Story, Big Sky, Only Murders in the Building).

Published in hardcover by Simon & Schuster on May 4, 2021, the novel "The Last Thing He Told Me" became an instant #1 New York Times Bestseller and remained on the list for more than a year. It was the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller/Suspense of 2021, an Amazon Best Book of the year in 2021, an Apple Best Book of the year in 2021; and, in 2022, "The Last Thing He Told Me" was one of the most popular books checked out at libraries across America as well as the #1 most popular e-book. To date the book has sold more than 2 million copies in the United States alone and has been embraced in thirty-eight countries around the globe, including the UK, where it was a Richard and Judy bookclub pick. The paperback edition of "The Last Thing He Told Me" will be available on March 21, 2023.

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres April 14th with new episodes every Friday through May 19th on Apple TV+.