Ted Lasso Season 3 Reveals First Look and Premiere Window on Apple TV

Apple TV+ is hard at work on the third season of their hit series Ted Lasso, and fans of the series cannot wait to see what's next. Ted Lasso has definitely made it mark in pop culture over the last two seasons, with it even winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. There have been some production woes on the upcoming third season, with reports claiming that the series has gone over budget, among other things. But now it seems that Ted Lasso Season 3 will be arriving later this year. During the TCA's (via Deadline), Apple TV+ revealed a first look at the new season and even let everyone know when they can expect the new season. It seems that fans will have to wait until this coming Spring to finally see the third season, which will allow it to meet the deadline for the Emmy's. You can check out the first look image below, which showcases the titular character and Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed) having a face-to-face.

After the Emmys, Jason Sudeikis spoke about Ted Lasso Season 4:

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," Sudeikis said. "The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn't say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. And it will be everything it was fortunate to become, based on all those added developments. As far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that's helpful for headlines."

The series is described as follows: "College-level American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is hired to coach AFC Richmond, a professional soccer team in England, despite having any knowledge of the game. His boss, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), is the new owner of AFC Richmond following her divorce. The extremly affable Lasso doesn't realize she hired him because she wants to see the team tank, in order to get back at her ex-husband, who cheated on her with a younger woman. Helping her in this task is Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift). However, with his longtime assistant, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Lasso begins to make headway with the team"

Along with Sudeikis, Hunt and Waddingham, Ted Lasso stars Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Charlie Hiscock, Stephen Manas. Not much is currently known about Ted Lasso Season, but it has been in production for quite some time.

