Foundation Season 2 Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Apple TV+'s Foundation is one of the more ambitious and expansive sci-fi TV series currently exciting audiences, with that sprawling nature resulting in an extended wait between the first season and the upcoming sophomore outing, which fans can catch a glimpse of in the Season 2 trailer. With the series being an adaptation of the works of Isaac Asimov, this first trailer for Season 2 confirms just how groundbreaking the concept is and how our heroes aim to save humanity by whatever means necessary. Check out the first trailer for Season 2 of Foundation below before the series returns to Apple TV+ this summer.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. The series is described, "When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons -- a long line of emperor clones -- fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever."

Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn; and Alfred Enoch as Raych.

Led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers.

One of Lee Pace's breakout roles came in another intergalactic adventure as Ronan in Guardians of the Galaxy, with Pace previously breaking down what made this series and role so different from what audiences have previously seen of him.

"There are spaceships in this as well. I had a blast working on Ronan. I thought that character was such a bombastic character that I had such a good time playing," Pace shared with ComicBook.com back in 2021. "I think about Cleon very differently. I'm not really playing a man, I'm playing a series of men who ... I'm playing the role that they fulfill for a certain time in their life. As a child reared to learn their lines, learn the blocking, understand what an emperor is and then they inherit that role of supreme power and at a certain point they relinquish it to the next one. So there's this very real cozy family that cares about each other deeply and holds the galaxy in their hands. Of course, this is a fantasy. There's a limit to that control. There's the inevitability that things change and so in many ways."

Foundation Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ this summer.

