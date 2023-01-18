Apple TV+'s Shrinking Trailer Starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel Released

Shrinking just revealed a trailer for the AppleTV+ show as people have been wondering what to expect from the comedy. Jason Segel and Harrison Ford team for what's sure to be an interesting emotional journey with a therapist that decides to start being real with his patients. Of course, that might not end up being the best thing. Change is hard to navigate, especially when you're grieving a big loss yourself. Joining Segel and Ford are Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell. Apple TV is excited for fans to get to see the Warner Bros. Television program. The Ted Lasso star is also aboard as a producer in what has become a nice little partnership with the streamer. Check out the trailer for the project down below.

Here's how Apple describes the upcoming show: "Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives … including his own."

When Is Ted Lasso Coming Back?

2022 ended up being a big year for the AppleTV+ favorite. Ted Lasso is still an entire phenomenon. But, the questions about when we can expect a return abound. Variety spoke to Jason Sudeikis about the prospects for Season 4 after the show won an Emmy. And, you'll be surprised to know that the TV favorite wasn't trying to make any promises that he couldn't keep just yet. Everyone is united from the producers on down, but it probably be later this year if we're being honest.

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," Sudeikis said. "The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn't say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. And it will be everything it was fortunate to become, based on all those added developments. As far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that's helpful for headlines."

Will you be watching Shrinking? Let us know down in the comments!