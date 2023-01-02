Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Date for Thriller Series Liaison

In the years since its launch, Apple TV+ has slowly but surely been building up an impressive roster of diverse titles, featuring a variety of stories and talented performers, with the streamer recently confirming that its new political thriller series Liaison would be premiering on the platform next month. Making the new series a unique experience for the platform is that it will be the first original series that will blend both French and English, highlighting the international elements of the experience. The series will star Vincent Cassel and Eva Green. Liaison will be making its premiere on Apple TV+ on February 24th.

Per press release, "Apple TV+ unveiled the launch date for Liaison, a new, six-episode thriller series starring César Award winner Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, Westworld) and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children), and the first French and English-language Apple Original series. Liaison will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, February 24th, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31st on Apple TV+.

"Liaison is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where "espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.

"In addition to Cassel, the series also stars Eva Green (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children), Peter Mullan (Ozark) César award winner Gérard Lanvin (Call My Agent!), Daniel Francis (Small Axe), Stanislas Merhar (The Black Book), Irène Jacob (La double vie de Veronique), Laetitia Eido (Fauda), Eriq Ebouaney (Rogue City), BAFTA rising star Bukky Bakray (Rocks), and Emmy award winner Thierry Frémont (Murder in Mind).

"Liaison is created and written by Virginie Brac (Engrenages), and is directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins (24). The series is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, and executive produced by Gub Neal (The Fall), Jean-Benoît Gillig (L'Emprise), Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott (Bridgerton), Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson, and Edward Barlow.

Liaison will be making its premiere on Apple TV+ on February 24th. New episodes will land on Apple TV+ every Friday.

