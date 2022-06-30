Apple TV+ Reveals San Diego Comic-Con Plans for Debut Appearance

San Diego Comic-Con is making a big comeback this year, welcoming fans to the long-running convention later this month. Major networks, studios, production companies, and streaming services are all making moves to return to the convention scene. There are even some big companies that are making their first SDCC appearance this year, such as Apple TV+.

Apple's streaming service has yet to appear at a SDCC event, but that will change at the end of July when it hosts four separate panels at the convention. Hit shows Severance, For All Mankind, and Mythic Quest will all be getting their own panels, while writers from some of the streamer's other hit shows. There will also be a full installation for Severance that fans can take part in.

You can check out the descriptions of all four panels below!

Inside Severance

Executive Producer and director Ben Stiller, creator and executive producer Dan Erickson and cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock share "Innie" secrets from season one of the Apple TV+ critically acclaimed series.

The Alternate World of For All Mankind

Creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi are joined by executive producer Maril Davis and cast members Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt to discuss the propulsive third season of the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ alternate reality series.

The Players of Mythic Quest

Creator and executive producer Megan Ganz, executive producer and star David Hornsby and cast members Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Ashly Burch take a deep dive into the critically hailed Apple TV+ workplace comedy and share an exclusive first look at the upcoming third season.

Storytellers of Apple TV+

Creator and executive producer Ronald D. Moore of For All Mankind, executive producer Simon Kinberg of Invasion, and See executive producer and showrunner Jonathan Tropper, will discuss creating the unique worlds of their series and share exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming episodes. David S. Goyer will also join from the set of Foundation with a special sneak peek at the upcoming second season.

Are you excited to see what Apple has in store for San Diego Comic-Con this year? Let us know in the comments!