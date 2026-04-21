Apple TV’s Returning 10/10 Sci-Fi Show Officially Confirms Release Date With New Footage

Though streaming services like Netflix may have giant shows like Squid Game and Stranger Things, Apple TV has carved out a clear space for it to continue growing in a way others are ignoring. In this corner, Apple TV has been quietly cultivating a trust with science fiction fans by not only adapting high-profile books into major shows, but delivering all-new original ideas in the genre as well. The likes of Severance and Pluribus prove this, but the fact that For All Mankind is airing new episodes weekly right now and will wrap up its fifth season just in time for its spinoff series, Star City, to premiere cement Apple TV’s sci-fi commitment completely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apple TV continues its dominance of the science fiction genre by confirming that it will keep rolling out new episodes of its best sci-fi shows for the rest of the season. This morning, the streamer has not only released the first official teaser trailer for Silo Season 3, but also confirmed the release date, revealing that the first episodes of the new season will debut on July 3, just in time for the holiday weekend. Even more exciting is that the footage from the new season delivers another major confirmation for fans that the series will spend a lot of its time filling in the gaps of the past.

Play video

In addition to confirming that Silo Season 3 will premiere on July 3, the Apple TV hit sci-fi series has confirmed that the new batch of episodes will be divided between Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette Nichols in the present time, having lost her memory after the forced “cleaning” seen last season, but will also spend some of its episodes in the”Before Times,” following journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) as teased in the Season 2 finale back in 2024.

Since its premiere, Silo, like many of Apple TV’s other sci-fi shows, has been a critical darling. The first season in 2023 premiered with an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a number that only went up with Season 2, which boasts an impressive 92%. All eyes will be on the critical response to the upcoming third season, which could see that number climb once again.

Even more exciting for fans of the series than the first look at new episodes in almost two years is that the future of Silo is already confirmed. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Apple TV has already handed out a renewal to the show, which is confirmed for a fourth and final season. No official word has been revealed on when production will take place on the final episodes, but hopefully, fans won’t have to wait as long as they have this time.

Silo Season 3 features a dynamic returning cast that includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite and Clare Perkins. The previously mentioned Zukerman and Henwick fully join the cast now after their first appearance in Season 2, with Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney and Matt Craven also signing on. Season 3 of Silo will also see Colin Hanks appear and feature the return of Steve Zahn.