Peacock's Apples Never Fall Series Adds Alison Brie and Jake Lacy

Following the success of adaptations Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, author Liane Moriarty's next book to be getting brought into the world of live-action is Apples Never Fall, which has just added Jake Lacy and Alison Brie to its cast. Lacy recently starred in the Peacock series A Friend of the Family, and while Brie is known for her roles in TV series like Community and GLOW, she has more recently been starring in feature films like Spin Me Round and Somebody I Used to Know. Lacy and Brie the previously announced stars Annette Bening and Sam Neill.

The series is described, "From the outside, the Delaneys appear to be the perfect family. Stan and Joy have just sold their successful tennis academy and finally have the life of leisure that they thought they wanted. And while they look forward to spending time with their four grown children, those kids are busy with their own problems. Everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children have to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh and terrified eyes. Set against the backdrop of competitive tennis, this story takes us into a family's darkest secrets and asks, 'Can we ever really know the people closest to us?'"

Character details on the new additions are as follows:

Jake Lacy (A Friend of the Family, The White Lotus) will play the role of Troy Delaney, the second-oldest Delaney child whose competitive edge he developed as a young tennis player is now his greatest asset as a venture capitalist.

Alison Brie (Somebody I Used to Know, GLOW) will play the role of Amy Delaney, the oldest Delaney child and the black sheep of the family. Still renting a room in a house meant for grad students and jumping from one career path to another, Amy is a mess.

The limited series is based on Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel, which has sold over a million copies worldwide.

The series will be produced by Universal International Studios' Heyday Television. Melanie Marnich serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. David Heyman will executive produce, alongside Liane Moriarty, Albert Page, and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct multiple episodes, including the first.

