Girls5Eva: Peacock Exec Does Not Regret Series' Move to Netflix

Peacock is currently thriving thanks to the debut of Poker Face as well as The Traitors. However, the streaming site has canceled some fan-favorite comedies, including Girls5Eva. The series was created by Meredith Scardino and stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell as a former early-2000s girl band who decides to reunite. The show had its first two seasons on Peacock, but it will be moving to Netflix for its third season. This week, The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast had a chat with Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, and she talked about the decision to let Girls5Eva go.

"The numbers didn't completely support picking up that second season," Rovner explained. "We did because we wanted to support it because we loved it. Similar to Vampire Academy, it was very soon in the life of our service. Dramas are very bingeable and that tends to help a service initially more and grow the scale that you need to have. It came on before we were ready for it. I do think in a few years we would be ready for it and, hopefully, we can do something new with them. I hope Girls5eva becomes the hit that it deserves to be because I love it, too."

In October, Netflix announced the surprising platform switch and revealed they've renewed the show. "Our fame starts 3day, and it won't stop 4morrow, we're girls5eva can we get a high 6?? Girls5eva seasons 1-2 coming to Netflix & season 3 on the way!" Netflix tweeted. It's not a huge surprise the streaming site would want to work with Scardino again after she executive produced and wrote for their successful series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Is Poker Face Getting a Second Season?

Peacock has already renewed The Traitors for a second season, and it's likely Poker Face will soon follow. The Rian Johnson-created series stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who has the ability to tell when people are lying. This series still has five more episodes to go this season, but it's a hit with critics and audiences alike. Currently, the show has a 99% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 80% audience score. During her chat with TV's Top 5, Rovner gave a promising update about Poker Face's future.

"It's performed fantastic," Rovner said of Poker Face. "We are over the moon." She added, "I know we don't give numbers," before the hosts tried to get them out of her, but she continued, "I can't right now; hopefully at some point we will be able to but [Poker Face] is definitely punching above its weight. In addition to the actual numbers, we are also over the moon about the critical response. [It] has a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes." When asked about a renewal announcement, she added, "I think there's probably going to be some good news at some point soon."

