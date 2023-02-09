Sam Neill Joins Peacock's Apples Never Fall Adaptation From Big Little Lies Author

Author Liane Moriarty has already seen her works adapted into award-winning TV series, thanks to HBO's Big Little Lies and Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, with her book Apples Never Fall becoming the next novel to be getting the streaming adaptation treatment at Peacock. Annette Bening was previously announced to be starring in the project, with Peacock confirming today that Jurassic World Dominion and Peaky Blinders star Sam Neill has joined the highly anticipated series as Stan Delaney. It's currently unknown when the series will begin production and it doesn't currently have a release date on Peacock.

The series is described, "From the outside, the Delaneys appear to be the perfect family. Stan and Joy have just sold their successful tennis academy and finally have the life of leisure that they thought they wanted. And while they look forward to spending time with their four grown children, those kids are busy with their own problems. Everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children have to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh and terrified eyes. Set against the backdrop of competitive tennis, this story takes us into a family's darkest secrets and asks, 'Can we ever really know the people closest to us?'"

The limited series is based on Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel, which has sold over a million copies worldwide.

The series will be produced by Universal International Studios' Heyday Television. Melanie Marnich serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. David Heyman will executive produce, alongside Liane Moriarty, Albert Page, and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct multiple episodes, including the first.

HBO's Big Little Lies earned immense acclaim, which resulted in the project being renewed for a Season 2. Despite that acclaim, star Zoë Kravitz confirmed that a Season 3 wouldn't be happening.

"I don't think it is [happening]," Kravitz revealed to GQ Magazine last year. "We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot. Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year. It's heartbreaking. I can't imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. Unfortunately, it's done."

Stay tuned for details on Apples Never Fall.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments!