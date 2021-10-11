Aquaman: King of Atlantis Series Premiere Extended Sneak Peek Surfaces Online

https://youtu.be/CjtJQpUpMx0

Things don’t go swimmingly when Aquaman ascends to the throne in a special sneak peek from the HBO Max Original Series Premiere of Aquaman: King of Atlantis. In the three-part animated mini-series, King Aquaman (voice of Shazam‘s Cooper Andrews) must prove himself worthy to wield the trident — and the throne — of Atlantis with help from water-controlling Princess Mera (Community‘s Gillian Jacobs) and his trusted advisor Vulko (Reno 911‘s Thomas Lennon). Watch what happens when Ocean Master (Aqua Teen Hunger Force‘s Dana Snyder) returns to challenge his half-brother for the throne in an extended sneak peek from “Chapter One: Dead Sea,”streaming October 14 on HBO Max.

Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan executive produces the animated trilogy event from showrunners and co-executive producers Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Wan and Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home) are executive producers with Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!).

“Chapter Two: Primordius” premieres October 21 on HBO Max, followed by”Chapter Three: Tidal Shift” on October 28. King of Atlantis joins a library of DC animation that includes adult animated series Harley Quinn and upcoming family-friendly titles Batman: Caped Crusader, Batwheels, and original animated movie Merry Little Batman.

The three-part animated mini-series event begins with Aquaman‘s first day on the job as king of Atlantis and he’s got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko the scholar and Mera the water-controlling warrior princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident!

Aquaman: King of Atlantis is streaming October 14 on HBO Max. The live-action Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, reuniting Wan with star Jason Momoa, surfaces in theaters on December 16, 2022.