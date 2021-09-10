Aquaman: King of Atlantis Reveals First Trailer

https://youtu.be/tdjG44HX7Fc

James Wan and Jason Momoa are hard at work on the Aquaman sequel, but the good news is that you don’t have to wait till then to see Wan return to the world of Atlantis. DC will bring Aquaman to the small screen in a three-part event known as Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and now we have our first trailer for the anticipated animated mini-series. As you can see in the video above, the three-part event is a lighthearted adventure for the whole family that tells an original story of Aquaman’s first adventures as King of Atlantis, and the series will also feature his royal advisor Vulko, warrior-princess Mera, and more as they have epic underwater adventures packed with bright colors and comedy.

Aquaman, Mera, and Vulko will be attempting to deal with the surface and those who distrust Atlantis as well as Arthur’s half-brother Orm (aka the Ocean Master) who wants to take the throne for himself, all the while also dealing with “elder evils from beyond time”. It’s going to be chaos for a while, but we’re sure Arthur and company can handle it.

Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers on King of Atlantis, while James Wan (Aquaman, Malignant), Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home), and Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing), and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) will serve as the show’s executive producers.

As for the voice cast, the show includes Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Aquaman, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Mera, Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) as Vulko, and Dana Snyder (Jellystone!) as Ocean Master.

The new series will hit HBO Max weekly beginning on Thursday, October 14th, and you can find a full description for Aquaman: King of Atlantis below.

“The three-part event begins on Aquaman’s first day on the job as King of Atlantis and he’s got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water-controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time, and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the throne!”

