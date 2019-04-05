HBO Max's Harry Potter and DC Shows to Air on Cartoon Network "ACME Night" Block

✖

Some of HBO Max's most highly-anticipated family-friendly shows are officially headed to cable television. On Wednesday, WarnerMedia announced a brand-new programming "ACME Night" programming block for Cartoon Network, which is expected to deliver an array of movies and shows for fans of all ages. This will include the network television debuts of several upcoming HBO Max titles, including animated series Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. The block will also include the upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader animated series, which was already poised to run on both Cartoon Network and HBO Max, as well as HBO Max's upcoming four-episode Harry Potter quiz show.

“In the world of ACME anything, and I do mean anything, is possible,” said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “We know families want to spend time together, so we’ve created a destination for multigenerational stories that pull families together through the power of imagination.”

The block is expected to kick off on September 19th at 6pm ET/PT with a broadcast of DC's Shazam!. Additional existing films confirmed to air in the block include Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Man of Steel, Scoob!, Sherlock Gnomes, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Additionally, WarnerMedia has announced a trio of new animated movies that are expected to debut on ACME Night — the DC Comics-inspired Merry Little Batman, Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, and a new Looney Tunes Cartoons movie starring Porky Pig and Daffy Duck.

In Merry Little Batman, when a six-year-old Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor, he must transform into “Little Batman” in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying Christmas. The film is executive produced and directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show) from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Earth to Ned).

In Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, the holiday season has arrived, and brilliant but accident-prone Steve Urkel has already ruined his local celebration by publicly humiliating a shopping mall Santa. In his attempt to make things right and score some nice points with the big guy in the North Pole, Steve creates an invention that only makes things worse. Using his big brain and even bigger heart, Steve must find the real Santa to see if together they can help the city rediscover the holiday spirit. Jaleel White serves as producer and will also reprise his iconic performance by voicing the beloved super genius. The animated movie musical is written and executive produced by Wyatt Cenac, with Bryan Newton (Rick and Morty) serving as supervising director.

In the currently-untitled Looney Tunes Cartoons movie, Planet Earth faces the threat of an alien invasion and humanity’s only hope lies with Porky Pig and Daffy Duck! Starring the classic animated odd couple, this sci-fi buddy action comedy turns Porky and Daffy into unlikely heroes when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Against all odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!) … that is if they don’t drive each other crazy in the process. The film is executive produced by Pete Browngardt (Looney Tunes Cartoons), with Alex Kirwan (Looney Tunes Cartoons) serving as supervising producer and Kevin Costello serving as the writer.

As mentioned above, ACME Night is expected to kick off on September 19th at 6pm ET/PT on Cartoon Network.