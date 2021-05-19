New Batman Animated Series From Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves Announced

✖

DC's Dark Knight is officially headed back to the world of animated television. Warner Bros. has given a straight-to-series order to Batman: Caped Crusader, a new animated series that is set to debut on both HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Caped Crusader is expected to bring an all-new reimagining of the Batman mythos with the help of three powerhouse executive producers — Batman: The Animated Series alum Bruce Timm, legendary director and producer J.J. Abrams, and The Batman director Matt Reeves. The news was announced during Wednesday's WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation, with executives Tom Ascheim and Sam Register breaking the news. You can check out the key art for the series below.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies available, Batman: Caped Crusader will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world. Casting details are currently unknown at this time.

“It is always fun to feed the insatiable appetite fans have for all things Batman," Ascheim said in a statement. "Batman: Caped Crusader will entertain first-time and die-hard fans alike and, with such an impressive creative team in place, we know we have another future Batman classic in the making.”

“Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans," Register added. "It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt, and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy.”

This will mark Timm's long-awaited return to Batman animation on television, after he spearheaded the Emmy-winning Batman: The Animated Series. For Reeves and Abrams, the collaboration is significant on multiple levels — for one thing, the pair been friends and collaborators since they were 13 years old, working on projects such as Felicity and Cloverfield. On another level, both recently signed landmark deals with WarnerMedia — Abrams for an overall deal, and Reeves for an overall television deal.

“We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City," Timm, Abrams, and Reeves said in a statement. "The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

What do you think of Batman: Caped Crusader heading to HBO Max and Cartoon Network? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!