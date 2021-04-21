Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here: Exclusive Clip Shows Tony Hale’s Chicken on Book-Finding Adventure

✖

Tony's Hales loveable cartoon chicken is returning to Peacock! Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here is a continuation of the story created by Hale and that is based on his children's book. The show moved from Netflix to Peacock and released its first batch of new episodes back in February. Well, Archibald is coming back to the streaming service this month and we've got a clip from the upcoming episode "Maximum Overdrive."

Peacock describes the episode as follows: "An overzealous librarian is after Archibald for an overdue library book." You can check out the clip, which features Archibald collecting "lost" books below:

ComicBook.com recently had a chat with Hale about the show, and the creator explained why he decided to bring his book to life on the small screen and what makes that little chicken so lovable.

"I had a blast writing the book with my buddies and then there's other friends of mine, Jacob Moffat Drew Champion, and Eric Fogel, we all kind of thought about making it into a series just because of Archibald's attitude and his humor, and also coming from Arrested Development and Veep, just really loving comic timing and just bringing the humor into this attitude of the way he sees the world and his very open attitude," Hale explained.

"The thing with animation is there's just no limit to the creativity," Hale added. "You can just go nuts. There's one episode where rather than a lake, it's a lake ball pit. So the whole lake is a ball pit, you know, and then that's at the camp and no one is there to go, 'Oh, that's a little farfetched.' It's animation. You can do whatever you want to do."

"I'm crazy about this chicken. He just sees the best in everyone and the best in every situation. He's funny. He makes a lot of mistakes but he doesn't let it get him down. And after the year we've all had, it's like I could use a little, I mean I think we could all use a little more Archibald in our lives, you know, he's the best," Hale continued. "Archibald is someone who I do aspire to be. I want to learn from my mistakes and I want to see the world the way Archibald sees it."

Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here returns to Peacock on April 22nd.