Ariana Grande Gets Freaky in Amazing Twilight Zone Halloween Costume

Halloween is here, the holiday in which the young and young at heart get to dress up and have a bit of fun. While for many participating in the festivities that can mean dressing up like a favorite superhero or taking on some sort of fun, current popular culture reference, for others it means a chance to go all out with a truly creative and fantastic new look. For musician Ariana Grande, it’s the latter that won out for Halloween in spectacular fashion as she recreated a look from the iconic and freaky The Twilight Zone episode “Eye of the Beholder”.

Grande took to Instagram to share a number of photos and short videos of her costume in which she is transformed to have pig-like features on her face. She had previously shared images and videos from the episode itself, declaring the series — the original version — to be one of her favorites. You can check out some of her posts below.

If you happen to not be familiar with “Eye of the Beholder” here’s what you need to know. The episode is the sixth of from the original The Twilight Zone‘s second season and originally aired on November 11, 1960. The episode followed Janet Tyler, a woman who has undergone multiple medical treatments in an attempt to look “normal”. For most of the episode, she’s seen with her face entirely obscured by bandages and until the bandages come off, Janet cannot see if the procedure has worked and it is important that it does. In this society conformity is paramount and if you don’t conform, you are cast out.

Unfortunately for Janet, when her bandages come off, she’s revealed to be a beautiful woman (by the general beauty standards of the viewers) but that’s not what passes for beauty and normalcy in her society. When we finally see what is, it’s something that can only be described as pig-like with a flat nose, twisted lips, and sunken eyes. Janet is taken to exile where she is left with “her own kind” but is comforted by someone she meets there that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder”.

As you can see in Grande’s clever costume, she is flipping that a bit on its head, presenting the conforming appearance as glamorous. It’s a really interesting take and it makes for a fantastic Halloween costume. And Grande isn’t alone with her interesting Halloween costume. Elizabeth Hurley showed off a Kill Bill costume this last weekend while Nicki Minaj rocked a Harley Quinn look, among many other fun costumes we’ve seen.

